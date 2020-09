New polling from YouGov has asked Britons for their opinions on how 2020 has been so far. Despite presuming it’d be a pretty one-sided response, less than half the public – the magic 48% – think this year is going badly. Including don’t knows, 52% of the keep-calm-and-carry-on British public say 2020 has been great, good or OK. Guido has questions for the 2%…