Scottish Secretary Slams Sturgeon: She Should Grow Up and Stop Being Different on Coronavirus “For the Sake of It”

This morning saw a very confrontational Scottish Select Committee, with Secretary of State Alister Jack not pulling any punches when slamming Nicola Sturgeon’s approach to tackling Coronavirus; claiming the devolved government has been “different for the sake of it” in its response to Covid in an attempt to advance an “agenda“, calling on the First Minister to be “grown-up”. Brave…

Later in the meeting Jack faced a very testy argument from Committee Chair Pete Wishart over next year’s Holyrood elections, with Wishart saying “there’s no chance whatsoever the Scottish Conservatives are going to win next May’s election”. A charge that resulted in the Scottish Secretary calling the SNP “arrogant”…

Playing nicely then…