Paul Bristow: Mustard King

New intake MP Paul Bristow isn’t resting on his nickname laurels after being dubbed Parliament’s most eminent wrestling MP. Like most members he recently celebrated National Farming Day, saying one farmer in his constituency told him Peterborough grows “some of the finest mustard seeds in the whole country”, and as such Bristow can call himself “The Mustard King” – an alias he has now embraced. Guido even hears Bristow’s whip is addressing him thus, signing off one recent chat with “all hail the mustard king”. Guido says he hears – it could be an unreliable sauce…