Ian Blackford’s Social Distancing Hypocrisy

Ian Blackford claimed yesterday afternoon that he had to tell off a Tory MP for failing to observe social distancing, writing:

“It really is not great when we are trying to get the public to do the right thing that MPs cannot lead by example.”

True. However Guido doesn’t think the SNP’s pompous Westminster leader is the best person to lecture on this point given this week there have been multiple examples of him personally flouting social distancing rules in the chamber with his colleagues. At any rate, it’s pretty unbelievable any Tory would voluntary go near Blackford for fear of getting sucked into one of his hour-long diatribes…