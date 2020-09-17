Cameron on Cummings: “No End of Trouble”

David Cameron’s interview on Times Radio this morning revealed there’s little love lost between David Cameron and Dominic Cummings, as the former PM boasted of having fired Boris’s top advisor twice back when he was working for Michael Gove. Listen to the exchange here…

“Well I did sack him twice but he kept coming back. We didn’t necessarily hit it off but he’s a man of great, I mean he’s very clever, he is very able.” “Perhaps if he’s your right-hand man and you’re the prime minister that’s the best place for him. It’s just, he wasn’t my right-hand man, he was someone else’s, and it was no end of trouble.”

An attempt at diplomatic way of putting it…