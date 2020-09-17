Is the government’s Covid testing strategy sinking without trace?
With unemployment rising two a two-year high and thousands of post-furlough redundancies expected, what’s next for the UK economy?
Rishi Sunak says he wants to “get creative” to support jobs and employment. But how will he do that?
And are the testing fiasco and the rebellion over the Internal Market Bill jeopardising Boris Johnson’s premiership?
All this and more will be put to the (readily-available) test in tonight’s Live with Littlewood from the IEA.
Joining host Mark Littlewood will be the Times’ science editor Tom Whipple, ConservativeHome’s Mark Wallace, and former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips.
Also taking part in our 90 minutes of free-rolling conversation will be the new Director of the Politeia think tank Jonathan Isaby, independent economist Julian Jessop, Matthew Lesh of the Adam Smith Institute, Duncan Simpson of the Taxpayers’ Alliance plus the IEA’s Annabel Denham and Christopher Snowdon.
