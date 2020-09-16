Remembrance Sunday Will Go Ahead with “Considerably Lower” Attendance

Guido’s article yesterday on the potential cancelling of Remembrance Sunday and Bonfire Night clearly encouraged organisers to pull their finger out, prompting the British Legion to provide further details of the annual Cenotaph ceremony featuring the Queen who is set to return to London for the occasion.

A spokesperson now clarifies:

“To ensure the safety of all those who are participating and to comply with social distancing measures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the overall number of people taking part in the March Past the Cenotaph 2020 will be considerably lower than in previous years.”

However they are hoping that as many members of the Armed Forces community as possible will be represented in the centenary year of the Cenotaph. Given the rule of six, all five former PMs plus Boris will still be able to attend…