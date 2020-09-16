UKIP: This is Your Life

On this day four years ago, Nigel Farage stepped down as UKIP leader of six years following the EU referendum. Guido decided to look back across the last four years and found that the party has had 11 leaders and interim leaders. Since Farage stood down, interim leaders have led the party 38% of the time…

Diane James: Resigned claiming she did not have the full support of her colleagues and officers Farage, interim leader Paul Nuttall: Resigned after the party’s miserable 2017 election performance Steve Crowther, interim leader Henry Bolton: Resigned after leaving his wife for Jo Marney, a model 30 years his junior. Marney was suspended from the party for leaked texts containing racist comments about Meghan Markle and attacking Grenfell Tower Victims. The NEC passed a VONC Gerard Batten, interim leader Gerard Batten: Resigned after UKIP’s 2019 EU Election wipeout Piers Wauchope, interim leader (who?) Dick Braine: Suspended from UKIP after being accused of stealing membership data, and after 81 days of constant mockery over his silly name Patricia Mountain, interim leader. Remembered for her hilarious 2019 election interview in which she said “other racist parties“, didn’t know where the party was standing, and said UKIP didn’t have any black candidates but “might” have an Indian man Freddy Vachha: Suspended by the party after 82 days – no one’s sure why. He claims he is still the leader of UKIP. His CV boasted fluency in four languages (including English and American) and says he’s “never ever” boring despite minimal drinking and only ever having smoked two cigarettes Neil Hamilton: interim leader

🥂Here’s to the next four years…