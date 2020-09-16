Brandon Lewis Claims Lord Keen Now Backs Him

Following Guido’s story this morning Brandon Lewis has claimed before the Northern Ireland Select Committee that Lord Keen has since reviewed his claim in the Lords that Lewis “answered the wrong question” in admitting the Internal Market Bill breaks international law, and now accepts this was not the case. Leaving Priti out alone on a limb…

“I’ve spoken to Lord Keen and looking at the specific question [Bob Neill] asked me last week, he agrees the answer I gave was the correct answer… now he’s aware of the actual specific question I was asked by my honourable friend last week he is in agreement with me that I was correct…”

Leaving aside the question of whether Lord Keen will have to apologise for misleading the House, he’s now backing Brandon. Guido can’t account for why a member of the Queen’s Council managed to cause so much confusion, especially given – as he reported this morning – Lord Keen was one of the legal experts who helped draft the specific phrase Lewis used at the dispatch box last week.

The only question remaining is why Priti Patel’s line yesterday morning was so different from Brandon Lewis’s – and now Lord Keen’s. Was it that Priti was making a different specific point? All the players are keen to de-escalate…