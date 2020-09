I'm very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.



Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 16, 2020

Sir Keir isn’t experiencing the testing shortages elsewhere in the country. Quite a quick one-and-a-half-day turnaround after testing around on Monday. Angela Rayner will still take PMQs in his place today…