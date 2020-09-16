Frankie Boyle’s New Woke Marxist Discussion Group

Despite incoming BBC Director General Tim Davie’s warning about left-wing ‘comedy’ on the broadcaster, it looks like those in charge of output didn’t get the memo. The latest episode of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order is a particularly over the top example. Boyle is joined by three woke ‘comedians’; Sara Pascoe, Sophie Duker and Jamali Maddix, who all nod enthusiastically as “capitalist myths” are discussed and that “whiteness is a capitalist structure”. Torturously dull woke viewing…

To compound the bizarre nature of the lecturing left-wing comedy the BBC now choses to commission is it hasn’t always been this way. Frankie Boyle used to be the most unwoke and politically incorrect in his comedy, now he hosts weekly televised discussion groups for Marxist comedians. What happened to you, Frankie?

Or does Boyle recognise his decline in to wokery? As he admitted at the end of his most recent BBC show “I’m just a relic from the dying world of a type of comedy that will soon rightly be erased from history.” The struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.