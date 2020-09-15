Read in Full: BBC’s 2020 Stars’ Pay Revealed

The BBC’s annual report 2019/2020 has been released, in which all pay over £150,000 is listed. The great news for those wanting the BBC to tighten its pay belt is that Gary Lineker has taken a 25% pay cut – after raking in £1.75 million this year – and formally agreed to “tweet more carefully”. Readers can ogle at the pay of favourite BBC politics hack below:

Today

Nick Robinson – £299,999

Mishal Husain – £269,999

Martha Kearney – £259,999

Justin Webb – £254,999

World at One

Sarah Montague – £254,999

PM

Evan Davis – £279,999

BBC News at Six and Ten

Huw Edwards – £469,000

George Alagiah – £329,999

Sophie Raworth – £279,999

Question Time

Fiona Bruce – £454,999

Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr – £364,999

Andrew Neil Show

Andrew Neil – £174,999

Newsnight

Emily Maitlis – £374,999

Kirsty Wark – £219,999

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire – £219,999

BBC News

Clive Myrie – £219,999

Reeta Chakrabarti – £184,999

Ben Brown – £169,999

Carrie Gracie – £159,999

On-Air editors and correspondents

Laura Kuenssberg – £294,999

Jon Sopel – £239,999

Jeremy Bowen – £224,999

Katya Adler – £214,999

John Pienaar – £169,999

Faisal Islam – £159,999

Non-politics or news:

Gary Lineker – £1.75 million

Zoe Ball – £1.35 million

Graham Norton – £729,999

Claudia Winkleman – £729,999

Steve Wright – £479,999

Vanessa Feltz – £409,999

Clare Balding – £159,000

Mary Berry – £219,000

The Taxpayers’ Alliance’s James O’Connell says “It’s high time we axed the TV tax, introduced a subscription service and stopped taxpayers’ money going to these media millionaires.” Exactly.

The BBC’s annual report is available in full here.