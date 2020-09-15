Read in Full: BBC’s 2020 Stars’ Pay Revealed

The BBC’s annual report 2019/2020 has been released, in which all pay over £150,000 is listed. The great news for those wanting the BBC to tighten its pay belt is that Gary Lineker has taken a 25% pay cut – after raking in £1.75 million this year – and formally agreed to “tweet more carefully”. Readers can ogle at the pay of favourite BBC politics hack below:

Today

  • Nick Robinson – £299,999
  • Mishal Husain – £269,999
  • Martha Kearney – £259,999
  • Justin Webb – £254,999

World at One

  • Sarah Montague – £254,999

PM

  • Evan Davis – £279,999

BBC News at Six and Ten

  • Huw Edwards – £469,000
  • George Alagiah – £329,999
  • Sophie Raworth – £279,999

Question Time

  • Fiona Bruce – £454,999

Andrew Marr Show

  • Andrew Marr – £364,999

Andrew Neil Show

  • Andrew Neil – £174,999

Newsnight

  • Emily Maitlis – £374,999
  • Kirsty Wark – £219,999

Victoria Derbyshire

  • Victoria Derbyshire – £219,999

BBC News

  • Clive Myrie – £219,999
  • Reeta Chakrabarti – £184,999
  • Ben Brown – £169,999
  • Carrie Gracie – £159,999

On-Air editors and correspondents

  • Laura Kuenssberg – £294,999
  • Jon Sopel – £239,999
  • Jeremy Bowen – £224,999
  • Katya Adler – £214,999
  • John Pienaar – £169,999
  • Faisal Islam – £159,999

Non-politics or news:

  • Gary Lineker – £1.75 million
  • Zoe Ball – £1.35 million
  • Graham Norton – £729,999
  • Claudia Winkleman – £729,999
  • Steve Wright – £479,999
  • Vanessa Feltz – £409,999
  • Clare Balding – £159,000
  • Mary Berry – £219,000

The Taxpayers’ Alliance’s James O’Connell says “It’s high time we axed the TV tax, introduced a subscription service and stopped taxpayers’ money going to these media millionaires.” Exactly.

The BBC’s annual report is available in full  here.
mdi-tag-outline BBC
mdi-timer September 15 2020 @ 12:54 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story