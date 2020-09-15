‘Mingling’ Banned Under Draconian Rule of Six

An almost comedic interview on the Today Programme this morning had Home Secretary Priti Patel attempting to defend the Government’s new rules on ‘mingling’, appearing to admit that two families of four are now prohibited from stopping and chatting in the street, even at a distance. Guido’s not sure he can bare to hear the word ‘mingling’ said any more times…

Be careful how many people you stop to speak to on the street, the Covid Marshals could get you. Either that or your Government-endorsed curtain twitching neighbours…