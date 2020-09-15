Labour Shoot Themselves in the Foot

Labour is going in on the Tories hard today with a flashy new attack ad against the Government’s grouse-shooting exemption from the Rule of Six. What the party isn’t saying, however, is that shooting parties greater than six are also allowed in SNP-run Scotland and – embarrassingly – Labour-run Wales. Country sports provide thousands of rural jobs, Labour represents only 17 out of 199 rural constituencies. Research suggests that Labour won’t form a government without winning more countryside seats…