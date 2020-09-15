Labour Condemn Youth Wing over “All Cops are B*stards” Row

The official youth and student wings of Scottish Labour have broken with the party’s official line to declare on social media that “All Cops are Bastards” following the Black Lives Matter protests. While Sir Keir is desperate to improve the party’s electability, young members are still raging Corbynistas…

Defending Labour student Maliha who posted “Hope everyone at Trans Pride is having a wonderful day! Stay safe and ACAB my loves” the official Scottish Labour Students doubled down, Tweeting:

The Scottish Young Labour movement – separate from Scottish Labour Students – has since backed the organisation following its anti-police rhetoric, extending “full solidarity” to Scottish Labour Students and their chair Mariam Shaaban who supported the anti-police attack. Shaaban is no stranger to controversy, previously making news when praising Boris’s admission to intensive care…

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said “Obviously this does not reflect the view of Scottish Labour or Richard Leonard.” and Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf branded the ACAB tweet “disgraceful”. According to The Sun, Labour is now distancing themselves from their own youth wing…