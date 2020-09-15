Covid Clampdown Threatens Remembrance Sunday

A couple of weeks ago, before the latest restrictions were announced, Tory MPs had been privately voicing their concern about when the traditional Tory press would realise the restrictive laws will mean national celebrations such as Remembrance Sunday and Bonfire Night could no longer go ahead as usual. It seems the mainstream press are still yet to notice…

Guido’s been in touch with the British Legion who organise the Cenotaph Remembrance parade and who were supposed to release details of the COVID-secure event a month ago. Six weeks later and with no sign of an events plan, however, a press officer tells Guido the planning is still ongoing, extended while they “look into any implications arising from the latest government restrictions”. Guido wonders whether this government will be the first to finally ban the bigoted annual celebration of Guy Fawkes’ torture and death…

UPDATE: Guido now hears Sadiq Khan will announce within weeks that there’ll be no spectators at this year’s New Years Eve display, though the capitals firework display will go ahead.