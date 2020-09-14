Cameron Responds to Internal Market Bill: Breaking International Law Should be a “Final Resort”

Every living PM has now voiced concerns about the Internal Market Bill, which is set to have its Second Reading tonight. While May, Brown, Blair and Major have all come out strongly against the provisions which would mark a breaking of international law if utilised, Cameron seems far less bombastic in his opposition.

Speaking to a pool of cameras, he said:

“passing an act of parliament and then going onto break an international treaty obligation should be the very very last thing you should contemplate”

However accepting it can be a final resort if absolutely necessary. The whips office have a target of only 15-20 rebels for tonight. Voting begins at 10pm…