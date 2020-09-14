Sir Keir Goes into Self-Isolation

As with Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Keir has had to go into self-isolation after a member of his family developed Covid symptoms. He was told shortly after his LBC interview this morning. Read the statement from Labour in full below:

“This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus. The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

UPDATE: A Labour spokesperson clarifies the timeline:

“For guidance, he was made aware after LBC, went straight home. Once he got home they had got a test and we issued the statement.”

Guido buys Labour’s timeline, and presumes Sir Keir plans on praising the government’s speedy Covid testing capacity in a departure from Wednesday’s PMQs pessimism…