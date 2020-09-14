Read in Full: ERG Briefing Note to MPs on Internal Market Bill
The European Research Group is circulating this document among Conservative MPs, backing the UK Internal Market Bill as necessary to protect the integrity of the UK, and insisting it does not break international law on two counts.
- The passage of the bill does not break law in and of itself, it simply gives ministers a power of last resort to override aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement in the future. Giving someone the power to override two lines of an agreement as a safety net is not the same as overriding two lines of a treaty…
- In the circumstance in which UK ministers would use these powers, the EU would have itself breached the Withdrawal Agreement, specifically the Article 184 obligation to negotiate in good faith and use best endeavours to reach a trade agreement by the end of the transition period. Therefore nullifying the treaty and making the use of the Internal Market Bill powers not illegal…
It would help if the document had more consistent spelling. Read it in full here…