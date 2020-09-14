Open Britain Sack Geeta Sidhu Robb after LibDem Expulsion Over Antisemitic Jack Straw Campaign

The bad news for once-prospective LibDem London Mayoral candidate Geeta Sidhu Robb keeps on coming this morning, as Open Britain – the remnants of the original Remain campaign – have sacked the juice diet entrepreneur according to a new filing in Companies House.

Sidhu Robb was suspended by the LibDems late last night after footage emerged of the prospective candidate using a megaphone to urge Muslim voters not to vote for her Labour opponent Jack Straw because he’s Jewish. Sounds like she’d be happier as the Labour candidate…