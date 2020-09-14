McDonnell & Pidcock Share Platform with Antisemites (Again)

The LibDems aren’t the only ones with an antisemitic headache this morning. Asked on LBC why Pete Willsman is still a member of the Labour Party 16 months after Labour was handed a recording of him saying Israel was behind allegations of antisemitism in the party, Sir Keir dodged the question. So much for zero-tolerance…

Let’s try Sir Keir again with this photo from a Zoom chat last night, in which John McDonnell and Laura Pidcock shared a virtual platform with notorious arch-antisemite Tony Greenstein. This is the second time Guido’s seen Greenstein alongside Labour MPs, after Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy were caught on Zoom.

Tony Greenstein boasted about McDonnell and Pidcock’s appearance alongside him, rejoicing they had defied the Board of Deputies’ pledge not to appear alongside antisemites:

“I have to say that I am extremely pleased that John McDonnell and Laura Pidcock, whose behaviour throughout the witchhunt has not been a model of socialist solidarity have now seen the error of their ways. The repentance of the sinner on the Road to Damascus is to be welcomed.”

Guido doubts Sir Keir will extend his zero-tolerance to taking action against his own antisemitism-appeasing MPs…