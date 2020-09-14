In Full: Tory MPs Opposing the Internal Market Bill as it Stands

Following the resignation of Rehman Chishti, Guido thought it’d be helpful to contextualise the true levels of opposition to the Internal Market Bill as it currently stands, before some get carried away. Theoretically, 39 need to rebel for the bill to fail:

  1. Bob Neil
  2. Geoffrey Cox
  3. Gary Streeter
  4. Simon Hoare
  5. George Freeman
  6. Damian Green
  7. Damian Collins
  8. Sir Oliver Healed
  9. Sir Roger Gale
  10. Rehman Chishti

Get in touch with any more by emailing team@order-order.com

*Some of the names on the list may support the Bill tonight only to then back Bob Neil’s amendment on Tuesday next week.
*Guido suspects some critical MPs like Theresa May may find an excuse to be away from the House today and forget to lodge a proxy…
