New figures show that the UK’s R number has risen to between 1 and 1.2, meaning every person with Covid is passing it on to on average between 1 and 1.2 other people. In Scotland the number is as high as 1.5 and in England it matches the UK rate as a whole at 1.2. The North West and London have the highest English rates at between 1.1 and 1.3 each…