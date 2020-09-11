Next Month Sees the Return of Spitting Image

Will it be as good this time? The show returns on Saturday 3rd October for a 10 week run. Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law has returned to head up the show’s creative team, and Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) is leading the writing team. Here’s hoping it will offend everyone including the woke…

They have released a list of featured puppets, no video and only a few pictures of the politicians being caricatured. Are they cruel enough? Dominic Raab will absolutely love his image, just like Norman Tebbit loved his hardman puppet. It will cost you £5.99 to watch and will be on Britbox, the British television industry’s answer to Netflix…