Government Hoping Japan Deal Gets Brexit Mission Back on Track

The Government is hoping this morning’s shock news of the UK’s new trade deal signing with Japan will calm supporters’ nerves and get Brexit back on track after the last week’s news and rows over the Internal Market Bill, Guido hears. The deal, which represents a boost to trade of £15.2 billion over the next 15 years was agreed this morning via video call between Liz Truss and Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi. The news came as a big surprise – most were expecting the talks to wrap up by the end of the month…

The DfIT had been deliberately keeping the true progress of the talks close to their chest in efforts not to trip up the deal, and are delighted they managed to pull the trade coup off before the end of the week. While news about sparling wine and Wensleydale cheese hits headlines, the biggest victory is on digital and data provisions which go “far beyond” the EU-Japan deal, enabling the “free flow of data”.

The deal is the first ‘new’ one struck by Brexit Britain so far, however Ministers have been diligently working on multiple rollover deals in the background, with Guido hearing rollover agreements for 70% of global trade by volume have now been reached (prior to ratification in respective countries parliaments). Guido understands the next targets for the rest of 2020 are Australia, then Turkey and the EEA following a deal with the EU in October…