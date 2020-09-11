‘Completely Normal’, ‘Not a Politician’ Lib Dem Candidate is Millionaire Politician

Geeta Sidhu Robb is one of the two shortlisted Lib Dem candidates for London Mayor. Today she released a campaign video where she claims she’s “not a politician” and is a “completely normal person like you”. The video is even captioned as “whats it like when a normal woman stands for political office”…

The only problem is she was a Tory parliamentary candidate in 1997, was on the Board of People’s Vote, is the chair of Roland Rudd’s Democracy Unleashed campaign, and is a millionaire who went on a TV show called Rich House, Poor House and described a single mother’s flat as ‘hell on earth’. She even struggled to use a tin opener. “Completely normal” for a LibDem…