Michael Howard Slams Government’s International Law-Breaking Plans

Senior Tories continue to slam the government following Brandon Lewis’s admission that the Internal Market Bill does break international law. This morning Sir Roger Gale told LBC he does expect the Attorney General Robert Buckland to “fall on his sword” following the resignation of the government’s legal advisor Jonathan Jones.

Then this afternoon, former Tory leader and Brexiteer stalwart Lord Howard took to slamming the government in the Lords, criticising the damage done to the UK’s reputation for “probity and respect for the rule of law” following Lewis’s “five words” in the Commons. Stick with Guido as he brings you the latest updates on the government’s election promise to get Brexit done and end the arguing…