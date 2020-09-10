Senior Tories Suspect Labour Could Abstain Over Internal Market Bill

Despite a three-line whip for the Second Reading of the controversial UK Internal Market Bill on Monday, senior Tories are privately relaxed about its passage. So relaxed, in fact, that there is talk among Tory MPs as to whether or not the Labour Party will even bother opposing it, despite the hullabaloo about international law. A strong suspicion is that Starmer’s Labour – so keen to avoid getting involved with Brexit at all or risk new Red Wall attack lines – may choose to abstain on it…

Notably an amendment tabled today by the SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Greens and Alliance Party opposing the Bill was not signed by a single Labour MP. Nor did Starmer ask any questions at PMQs on the matter yesterday. Despite media hostility, the Government has reason to expect they will have an easy parliamentary ride. It seems at this stage the government’s biggest hurdle will be their own old guard…