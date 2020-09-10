Labour Councillor Accused of Electoral Fraud and Intimidation Fronting New National Recruitment Campaign

Guido spots Labour’s new national campaign to recruit council candidates is being partly fronted by Shabina Qayyum – a councillor who last year was accused of electoral fraud during the Peterborough by-election; allegedly intimidating a disabled woman in an attempt to retrieve her postal vote after entering her house with two colleagues. After learning that the woman intended to vote Conservative, the three apparently searched the woman’s kitchen to “help” her find the postal vote, leaving the woman “distressed” enough to contact the police…

Councillor Qayyum is also closely associated with Labour activist Tariq Mahmood who was previously jailed for voter fraud, being pictured together at her election count. When approached regarding the allegations, Qayyum threatened to report the journalist to the police. Hardly the “respect” or “values of common trust” she talks about in Labour’s new national advertisement…