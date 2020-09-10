Government’s £100 Billion Moonshot Technology “Doesn’t Exist at the Moment”

The question of whether the latest Corona clampdown on freedoms will be over by Christmas now rests on Boris’s touted “Operation Moonshot” project, which would see up to 10 million tests carried out a day – up from the current target of 500,000 by the end of October. Leaked papers reveal the cost of the latest scheme could be as high as £100 billion, a figure almost as high as NHS England’s entire annual budget. It’s also been pointed out that with such high testing figures, the number of false positives could result in 1.4 million having to quarantine at any one time…

What makes the plan a real moonshot is, as Grant Shapps admitted this morning, most of the technology required by the plan “doesn’t exist at the moment”. Given the app fiasco, Guido doesn’t have much faith in the government’s latest attempt to pile money into technological innovation…