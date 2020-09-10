Do the new COVID restrictions point to another lockdown? Or is the government overreacting?
Can Boris Johnson urge people to obey the law when his own government seems prepared to break it over Brexit?
Should the furlough scheme be extended? Or would that just be delaying the inevitable?
And could Donald Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize?
Join host Mark Littlewood tonight for a whirlwind 90 minutes of discussion and debate with author and journalist James Delingpole, former CEO of Vote Leave and the TaxPayers’ Alliance Matthew Elliott, Conservative commentator Alex Deane, Terry Kibbe from the Washington-based Free the People and DUP MP Sammy Wilson.
Also taking part will be journalist and commentator Benedict Spence, founder of The Democracy Institute Patrick Basham and author Kristian Niemietz, the IEA’s Head of Political Economy.
Be sure to join in the debate – LIVE at 6 – here or on YouTube.