Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian Politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Donald Trump for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize following his role in helping broker the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates – only the third Israel-Arab peace deal since the Jewish state’s conception in 1948. *Popcorn*

Nominations for this year’s prize closed in February, so a successful nomination would see Trump shortlisted for the 2021 competition. 2020’s betting markets see Greta Thunberg tied in first with the World Health Organisation, and followed closely by Jacinda Ardern – none of whom have done anything to broker world peace…