The CMO who Stole Christmas

There seems to now be a split in Corona thinking between Chris Whitty and the PM. Responding to Laura Kuenssberg, the CMO set out that these new restrictions will last for months not weeks, telling the public to expect a tough time through to next Spring. It all sounded like Christmas was cancelled…

Until the next question from Robert Peston, which Boris said to the contrary he hopes “We could be able to get some aspects of our lives back to normal by Christmas“. Guido’s not sure who to believe, though may put off putting an order in for a turkey yet…