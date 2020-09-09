Majority of Tories Don’t Care if Scotland Leaves UK

According to YouGov polling 20% of voters for the Conservative and Unionist Party would be pleased to see Scotland independent and 29% would not be bothered if it happened. A total of 49% are unfazed by the prospect of Scottish independence. Only a minority of Tory voters (48%) would be upset. That means Tories are more sympathetic to Scottish independence than the average voter. When asked how they would feel about Scotland leaving, only 15% of English people and 16% of Welsh people saying they would be pleased to see the back of Scotland.

Ironically, given the party leadership’s staunch pro-union stance, it is Tory voters who are the most likely to say they would be pleased for Scotland to break away (apart from SNP voters of course). 59% of Labour voters support the union…

YouGov data tables.