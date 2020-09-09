Labour Readmit Councillor Who Claimed Boris’s ICU Stay was a “Publicity Stunt”

Following the PM’s admission into ICU, Guido readers may remember Leeds councillor Julie Heselwood who claimed on Facebook, “It’s a publicity stunt… to change the narrative. Don’t fall for it”. Following Guido’s story, Labour condemned Heselwood and she was sacked from her council cabinet role. Guido now spots Julie was quietly re-appointed last night by the leader of Leeds city council with a change of paperwork…

Labour central office’s investigation remains ongoing. Odd that Leeds Labour want Julie the conspiracy theorist representing their party. Clearly missing the Corbyn days…