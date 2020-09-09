Hancock’s Barefaced Testing U-Turn

This morning Hancock was on TV attacking people for getting Coronavirus tests when they were not eligible. He told Sky News:

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve seen an increase in demand, including an increase in demand from people who are not eligible for tests, people who don’t have symptoms. We’ve seen an increase of about 25% of people who are coming forward that don’t have symptoms and aren’t eligible.”

Hancock’s instructions to the public in July, however, saw the Health Secretary tell the Commons that if people are in doubt they should get a test. Not only if they have symptoms…

“The main cause of the gap is people who are asymptomatic and therefore do not know they have the virus and do not come forward for testing. We are going to ramp up our communications to make clear that, if in doubt and if people think they might have the symptoms, they should come forward and get a test. We are also going to ramp up our asymptomatic testing of high-risk groups, which he and I have had exchanges about before.”

Was Hancock’s advice wrong then or is it wrong now? The public will be getting pretty sick of the Department of Health’s cock-ups being the responsibility of anyone other than Hancock.

UPDATE: A government source tells Guido “The guidance is clear. If you think you have symptoms you should get a test. Today’s message is no different to that.” Apparently people in doubt about whether they have symptoms should still get a test…