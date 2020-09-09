Chinese Ambassador Likes Foot Masturbation Video on Twitter https://t.co/ljAL1Vbsk4 pic.twitter.com/NDLlbQi6lw — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) September 9, 2020

Liu Xiaoming has been Chinese ambassador to the UK since 2010. In that time he has perhaps best been known for his insincere denials of ethnic cleansing of the Uyghurs, claiming video evidence of Uyghur people shaved, blindfolded, and chained together before being boarded onto windowless trains in the country’s Xinjiang province was false. Not a video he will have been comfortable with people seeing…

Now there is another video professional Chinese Communist Party apologist Xiaoming will not want people to see – his Twitter porn habits. Guido caught the Ambassador this morning having liked a 2019 video of a penis being masturbated by a pair of feet. What a diplomatic cock up…

Two other likes appeared on his account – one of more drone footage of Uyghur ethnic cleansing, and one of the below saying “Free Hong Kong, Free Manchuria, Free Mongolia, Free the Uighurs, Free the Shan, overthrow the Thai junta.” Guido suspects these subsequent likes were made to make it look like a hack…