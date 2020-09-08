Simon Clarke Resigns as Minister of State for Local Government

With regret, I have decided to stand down from the Government for personal reasons. It has been an honour and a privilege and I hope to return to serve at a future opportunity. pic.twitter.com/VzEuQLRZgB — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) September 8, 2020

Following Clarke’s resignation, the government has carried out a mini-reshuffle of its lower-ranking ministers:

Luke Hall MP replaces Simon Clarke

Kelly Tolhurst moved to Minister at Local Government from Transport

Robert Courts appointed Minister at Transport

Got that?

UPDATE: Guido learns the reason is truly personal – not him bowing out ahead of a scandal. Simon is well-liked among the Tory benches and many expect to see him back in government next year.