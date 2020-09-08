Simon Clarke Resigns as Minister of State for Local Government

Following Clarke’s resignation, the government has carried out a mini-reshuffle of its lower-ranking ministers:

  • Luke Hall MP replaces Simon Clarke
  • Kelly Tolhurst moved to Minister at Local Government from Transport
  • Robert Courts appointed Minister at Transport

Got that?

UPDATE: Guido learns the reason is truly personal – not him bowing out ahead of a scandal. Simon is well-liked among the Tory benches and many expect to see him back in government next year.

 mdi-timer September 8 2020 @ 13:45 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story