Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Resigns with Immediate Effect

A Labour Police and Crime Commissioner has resigned with immediate effect from his role, following the instigation an investigation into misconduct and potentially unlawful practices. Barry Coppinger, Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland resigned at mid day today, citing ‘ill health’.

Over the summer various freedom of information requests and subject access data requests revealed that Coppinger’s media advisor was offering political advice, promoting courses of action for the benefit of the Labour Party rather than policing. Following the revelations, routine deletion of data began. Every Friday Coppinger would delete his WhatsApp messages as a matter of policy. In his resignation letter, Coppinger claims the deleting was “due to storage capacity limits”. Interesting, therefore, that he should choose to resign following

Tory candidate Steve Turner tells Guido that “I believe a criminal investigation has been instigated looking into Mr Coppinger’s recent actions in potentially hiding further incriminating messages around his personal actions in the role of PCC.” Not a good look for Labour when the next PCC elections are in May, set to coincide with Mayoral and devolved elections…