David Frost Sworn in to the Lords Without Ermine

David Frost is now officially The Right Honourable The Lord Frost CMG, having sworn in to the House early this afternoon. He opted to not wear ermine – which Guido learns became an optional extra thanks to Covid. Baron Frost of Allenton in the County of Derbyshire will have a spring in his step this afternoon as the latest round of Future Relationship talks kick off in London…

Frost appears to be one of the few to choose not to wear it. Lords sources tell Guido there is quiet indignation on the red benches that the clerks have ditched their wigs ‘because of Covid’ with no announcement or explanation why. Scandalous!