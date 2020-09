Jonathan Jones, head of the Government Legal Department, has become the sixth senior Whitehall official to depart this year. The FT is reporting that Jones’s departure is over the Government’s hardline Brexit stance. Attempting to get answers, one Government source simply tells Guido “he’s a remainer”. He wasn’t the first and won’t be the last…

The departing names (corresponding to the numbers above) are: Jonathan Jones, Legal Department Mark Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary Simon McDonald, Foreign Office Philip Rutnam, Home Office Richard Heaton, Justice Jonathan Slater, Education Vive la revolution…