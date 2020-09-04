[Watch] Former Chief of Staff Defends Tony Abbott Against Sexism and Homophobia Charges

As the Tony Abbott debate drags on, his former chief of staff Peta Credlin took to TalkRADIO this morning to defended her former boss, pointing out that for a so-called sexist every single one of his Chief of Staffs during his 25-year parliamentary career were strong women. Also this morning, former Aussie PM Julia Gillard appeared on Sky News reminiscing about her now-infamous speech accusing Abbott of misogyny, which Sky went as far as re-broadcasting…

Peta Credlin contextualised the speech for a UK audience, pointing out that quite from it being a strong rebuking of sexism, PM Gillard was in fact defending her biased left-wing speaker of the house – at the time embroiled in a sexism scandal after texts leaked involving “vulgar euphemisms for female genitalia” – by trying to move the focus onto Abbott. Her main attack was that someone once held up a sexist sign behind him at a rally…

Some of the texts Gillard was defending her speaker over included ”They [female genitalia] look like mussell [sic] removed from its shell. Look at a bottle of mussel meat. Salty C..ts in brine.” and “I’m going to smack u. Arhhhhhhhh.” Guido’s sure Brits will be able to comprehend left-wingers overlooking a problematic speaker because he favours their side…