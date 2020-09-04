Tory MPs Demand No. 10 Avoids Another Labour Policy Victory

Tory MPs increasingly furious at No. 10’s governing-by-u-turn have taken to demanding No. 10 and the whips wise up and prevent the next perceivably unwinnable battle coming down the tracks. Furlough extension.

Labour has tabled an opposition day debate next week on “support for businesses”. While the details of the policy they’ll be arguing for remains unknown, it will be astonishing if it’s not primarily in opposition to the winding up of furlough. MPs have pointed this out to the whips, merely receiving the response “we just don’t know yet”. Frustrated Tories envisage this becoming the next avoidable u-turn from the Government: Labour will call for greater business support, Tory whips will make their MPs vote against it, only for the Government to eventually – and awkwardly – have to reverse ferret.

Guido learns private representations are being made to Rishi ahead of the debate trying to prevent another perceived Labour policy victory. While not specifying furlough extension, new targetted support for certain industries – including events and transport – is being lobbied for. One proposal includes asset furlough whereby coach companies, for example, who have a depreciating asset they cannot use, which is simultaneously still being taxed, could get relief until the industry is free to return to normal. As with A-level results, No. 10 has had this next battle flagged in advance. MPs are praying this time they don’t just walk straight into another comms failure…