Nicola Sturgeon and Yvette Cooper’s Empty Refugee Promise

To his credit, Gary Lineker is giving up one of his Surrey mansion’s five bedrooms to a refugee. Yesterday’s Mirror front page reminded Guido that five years ago, on Sunday 6th September 2015, the Guardian reported virtue-signalling politicians in chief “Nicola Sturgeon and Yvette Cooper offer to house Syrian refugees”. Very decent of them, putting their money where their mouths are. To be commended…

Given the boats are now back in the news, Guido thought it would be public-spirited to check how many refugees each politician has taken in and congratulate them on their adoption. Guido repeatedly contacted both Yvette Cooper and Nicola Sturgeon’s office asking the question of how many refugees each politician has personally taken in. Multiple press officers and obfuscating emails later, no answer was given. It’s clear to Guido – the refugee NIMBYs have taken in none.