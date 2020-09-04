FCDO’s Acronym Problem

British Politics has a history of narrowly avoiding silly department acronyms; Alan Johnson often brings up the anecdote of the time Tony Blair asked him to head up a new “Department of Productivity, Energy, Industry and Science”, which Johnson quickly spotted spelt out “PEnIS“. He also occupied the role of Minister for Higher Education and Lifelong Learning (HELL) and reviewed a proposal for a Sexual Health Advisory Group (SHAG).

The question in Whitehall at the moment is how to pronounce the acronym for the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). After a YMCA style F.C.D.O. baptism, most are now plumping for FuCaDO (to rhyme with Ocado). Red Lion revellers, however, may have overheard minister James Cleverly* this week loudly proffering his preferred pronunciation for the FCD Office – FuCkeDOff…

