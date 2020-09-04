Co-op U-Turn on Spectator Ad Ban

Yesterday a Tweet from Co-op Food’s Twitter account claimed an advert taken out in the “transphobic” Spectator had been purchased by error “as part of a package by our media buyers.” They went on to say “We are taking up the issue with them with a view to them not using this publication again in future.” The decision to seemingly change their million-pound ad strategy because of one Tweet from one woke account with 300 followers seemed bonkers…

Andrew Neil slammed the supermarket, declaring them banned from advertising in the magazine:

“We will not have companies like yours use their financial might to try to influence our editorial content, which is entirely a matter for the editor.”

A quiet reply half an hour ago from “Fi” about turned on the previous woke boycott, claiming yesterday’s Tweet “was incorrect and does not reflect our advertising position. Our policy supports editorial freedom”. Rogue employee Twitter access costs customers…