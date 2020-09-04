Department for Trade Announces 18 New Trade Experts, Including Abbott
As per Guido’s story a couple of hours ago, Boris has gone ahead with Tony Abbott joining the UK’s new top post-Brexit trade board. The list in full:
- Secretary of State for Scotland
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Secretary of State for Wales
- Minister for Trade Policy (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
- Minister for Investment (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
- Minister for Exports (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
- Minister for International Trade (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
- The Hon Tony Abbott
- Karen Betts
- Anne Boden MBE
- Daniel Hannan
- Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt
- Emma Howard Boyd
- Michael Liebreich
- Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London, William Russell
- Dr Linda Yueh
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…