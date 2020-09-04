Department for Trade Announces 18 New Trade Experts, Including Abbott

As per Guido’s story a couple of hours ago, Boris has gone ahead with Tony Abbott joining the UK’s new top post-Brexit trade board. The list in full:

Secretary of State for Scotland

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Secretary of State for Wales

Minister for Trade Policy (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)

Minister for Investment (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)

Minister for Exports (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)

Minister for International Trade (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)

The Hon Tony Abbott

Karen Betts

Anne Boden MBE

Daniel Hannan

Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt

Emma Howard Boyd

Michael Liebreich

Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London, William Russell

Dr Linda Yueh

