Department for Trade Announces 18 New Trade Experts, Including Abbott

As per Guido’s story a couple of hours ago, Boris has gone ahead with Tony Abbott joining the UK’s new top post-Brexit trade board. The list in full:

  • Secretary of State for Scotland
  • Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
  • Secretary of State for Wales
  • Minister for Trade Policy (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
  • Minister for Investment (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
  • Minister for Exports (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
  • Minister for International Trade (invited when relevant to Ministerial portfolio)
  • The Hon Tony Abbott
  • Karen Betts
  • Anne Boden MBE
  • Daniel Hannan
  • Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt
  • Emma Howard Boyd
  • Michael Liebreich
  • Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London, William Russell
  • Dr Linda Yueh

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…
