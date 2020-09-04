BBC Hiring New Spin Doctor to Defend Licence Fee

A panicky BBC is gearing up for the battle to save its anachronistic, uncompetitive licence fee, advertising for a new ‘Senior Communications Specialist’ to work “as an integral part of the BBC Communications division, working specifically on TV Licensing.” The role has a cushy salary of up to £63,000. Nice work if you can get it…

The corporation’s new boss, Tim Davie, appears to be deploying a pincer movement of throwing some surface-level red meat to Tory MPs – talking the talk on left-wing comedy and U-turning to allow the words to Rule Brittania at Last Night at the Proms – while digging in hard to save the corporation’s telly tax, which is finally being challenged by the mainstream of the Tory party. Auntie is worried.