Thornberry Slapped Down Over Transparency Hypocrisy

Last month Emily Thornberry attempted to make hay by writing and publicising a letter over meetings her counterpart Liz Truss had with the Institute of Economic Affairs, after DIT reclassified two meetings and one dinner with the free market think tank on the grounds that Truss had attended in a personal capacity, rather than an official one. After Thornberry complained the department reinstated the meetings to the public transparency record. There is however a sting in the tale…

Trade Minister Graham Stuart has hit back, highlighting the hypocrisy of Thornberry and pointed out that Labour’s Shadow Cabinet have themselves “not published any transparency information on its meetings with senior media executives since May 2016″, flouting a commitment made by then-Labour leader Ed Miliband during the Leveson Inquiry. Clearly another keen Guido reader…

“I would be grateful if you could let me know whether it is formal Labour Party policy to have dropped the implementation of this pledge, or whether you will now publish your own backdated entries for the period you have been a member of the Shadow Cabinet.”

Ouch. Read the scorching letter in full here: