Party Donations Collapsed During Lockdown

New figures just released by the Electoral Commission show donations to political parties from April – June have hit a half-decade low thanks to the global pandemic and lockdown. The real reason Rishi wants to get the economy moving again…

440 party donations were made – 545 fewer than the same period in 2019 – totalling £9.263 million. That’s over £10 million lower than the same period in 2019…

Labour notably dominate the table, raking in over £1 million more than the Tories and taking up eight of the top 10 largest donations. Parties will need donations to remain high as we enter the race for next year’s bumper mid-term regional, local, and devolved elections…